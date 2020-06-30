SAVE OUR SHAKESPEARE! Councillors issue SOS to government

Stratford councillors have sent a letter to the government demanding that urgent action be taken to protect the future of theatre and the Shakespeare tourism industry in the area.

The open letter has been sent to Oliver Dowden MP, Secretary for Culture, Media and Sport, and it is signed by all Stratford-upon-Avon councillors.

Explaining that the local economy is under threat the councillors say: “Shakespeare’s voice and words, worth over £500million to the local economy, are estimated to bring in seven million visitors annually and supports over nine thousand jobs in the area.”

Speaking about the threat to the RSC, the letter continues: “As the elected county, district and town councillors representing the residents of Stratford-upon -Avon, we are deeply concerned that the future viability of this ‘world beating’ iconic theatre is now at risk. We are also concerned about the future of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.”

The letter goes on to press for protection of the arts and that “positive proposals will shortly come forward”.

See more on this story in this Thursday’s Herald when we look at the local live arts scene and the devastating impact of the coronavirus lockdown.