Milestone 40,000th mission for Air Ambulance Service

The vital lifesaving work of the Air Ambulance Service was marked last week after the completion of its 40,000th mission.

The service, which operates the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA), has touched the lives of thousands of people since 2003.

Andy Williamson, CEO at the Air Ambulance Service, said: “This is an incredible milestone for the lifesaving service we provide across our counties and further afield.

“You never know when a call will come in for our vital services, but we do know that when it does, our critical care teams are there for everyone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

For more on the Air Ambulance Service milestone and the thoughts of Stratford District Council Chairman Christopher Kettle, who was airlifted to hospital last year, read the Herald.