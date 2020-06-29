Firefighters deal with Long Marston hay blaze

Firefighters from Stratford, Bidford and Pebworth battled through the night to put out a large hay fire near Long Marston on Friday night.

Around 200 tonnes of hay within a barn were well alight when fire crews arrived at the scene and the blaze had already spread to four adjoining barns.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our crews have worked tirelessly throughout the night to tackle the blaze to stop it spreading further. Once out, crews remained on site damping down to ensure the fire was completely out.”