‘IT’S BEEN A LONG WAIT’… Pubs and restaurants get set to reopen

Hospitality businesses in the area are looking forward to reopening after more than three months of closure.

With the further easing of lockdown and the introduction of the “one metre plus” rule, pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from 4th July.

The announcement was greeted with relief by Claire and Jim Alexander of the Ebrington Arms.

Claire said: “After so much speculation it’s fantastic to finally have an opening date. We’ve been really busy planning for the opening for a long time and have done a complete refurbishment of the bar and installed the most ridiculously expensive hand sanitiser stations.”

To comply with the guidelines, drinkers and diners must pre-book a table – even for the beer garden – so numbers can be monitored and to enable social distancing.

Claire added they were still some way from normality: “Obviously we can’t suddenly get all our team back as we have no idea about consumer confidence at the moment, and then we’ll adapt accordingly and expand our opening hours as the weeks go by. Hopefully it will all feel a bit more normal soon.”

Shee said loyal customers were keen to return: “Everyone’s so excited about the reopening. There is a massive appetite for it and we’re desperate to get the workforce back and get moving again.”

Jonathan Lea, general manager at Loxleys in Stratford, told the Herald: “We’ve been eagerly awaiting the announcement and are now looking forward to opening from lunchtime on 4th July. Everyone is looking forward to getting back to as close to business as usual as we can.

“It has been difficult for everyone – some of our staff come from different countries so being locked down in a foreign country away from family was particularly difficult for them. We kept in touch to ensure they were both mentally and physically well.

“After what has been a really challenging time, we’re just looking forward to getting back on our feet and doing what we do best.”