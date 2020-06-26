Changes considered to Stratford’s problematic town centre scheme

Big changes to Stratford’s controversial town centre scheme could be on the way, with the county council currently reviewing options, following a backlash from businesses.

On Wednesday night a virtual meeting of town centre businesses and representatives from Stratforward and the district and county councils took place.

There appears to be a general consensus that the current temporary layout is causing serious problems, but many businesses are split over what needs to change.

Some want the whole scheme abandoned, some want the current scheme tweaked and some prefer the idea of pedestrianising the town centre.

During Wednesday’s meeting Stratford’s Town Transport Group presented a proposal to pedestrianise a large section of Stratford Town Centre.

Stratford North county councillor Dominic Skinner, who has been liasing with businesses over their concerns, confirmed that a meeting between elected representatives and county council officers took place yesterday to discuss possible changes.

During the meeting different options, including the pedestrianised scheme, were presented.

Cllr Skinner said: “There have been a lot of concerns raised about a number of issues, one of the biggest being problems over deliveries. There was no real consensus at Wednesday’s meeting, but everyone agreed that what is currently in place is not working.

“There was always going to be a temporary scheme and it has been designed to protect people, not to make it easier to drive around the town centre.

“I and other representatives from Stratford had a meeting with county council officers today to put forward a number of options. The pedestrianised scheme put together by the Town Transport Group was one of those and they have now gone away to review it.

“Things are in motion and I think we will be in a position where changes are made next week.”

Yesterday Warwickshire County Council removed temporary road space allocation measures in Rugby after failing to reach a consensus on the scheme with local businesses, partners and stakeholders.