Butterfly Farm joins the July 4 reopening line-up

STRATFORD Butterfly Farm is the latest big-name tourist attraction to announce it will re-open on 4th July – for season ticket holders for the first two days and then to all.

It will be doing so in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing measures, with the team having been working during closure to ensure best procedure for staff and visitors.

They also stayed behind to look after the butterflies, birds, fish, plants, and other animals as well as maintaining the tropical conditions in which they live.

And they have created a Maya-themed display to be revealed on re-opening.

The gates open to season ticket holders only on the Saturday, 4th and Sunday, 5th July and then welcomes back visitors from Monday, 6th July.

New daily capacity limits will be in place to ensure social distancing.

Advance tickets will be available to purchase from Tuesday, 30th June by calling 01789 299288 or filling out the enquiry form on the website. Visitors will need to refer to the website for more information regarding booking tickets.

Marketing manager Jane Kendrick said: “We’re delighted to re-open and reveal all the changes we’ve made to improve the Farm including our new look reception and Maya display.

“Since lockdown we’ve had so many lovely messages of support from our customers and we can’t wait to welcome them back.”

Safety measures include screens in front of the till, hand sanitiser stations, social distancing reminders and markers, one-way entrance and exit, contactless payments encouraged and enhanced cleaning.