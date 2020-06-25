Back to the future at Warwick Castle

WARWICK Castle will reopen in full to the public from Saturday, 4th July – for day visits and short breaks, with accommodation at the on-site Knight’s Village.

The main castle will now be open to visitors inside and out, as well as the extensive grounds and gardens which reopened earlier this month.

Visitors can rediscover the armoury collection in the Great Hall, and step back in time for the Royal Weekend Party, before climbing the towers and ramparts for views across the grounds and beyond.

Character performers will also be back on site, including knights and princesses, and the Birds of Prey shows will return in The Falconer’s Quest.

The collection of more than 60 birds of prey have remained on site throughout lockdown, as reported recently in the Herald, being cared for by a small team of falconers who have been flying them daily to keep them in shape.

Food and drink outlets due to reopen include the Coach House cafe, conservatory tearoom and a number of outdoor takeaway stands.

Accommodation for short breaks will also be reopening on the same date, offering overnight stays in woodland lodges with medieval styling.

All tickets and stays must be booked in advance online at warwick-castle.com and new daily capacity limits are in place to ensure social distancing.

On arrival, visitors will see significant and reassuring new safety measures in place such as new routes around the attraction, new queuing formats, staff wearing PPE and enhanced cleaning, in alignment with government guidelines.

Divisional Director Nick Blofeld said: “Having reopened grounds and gardens in early June, our new procedures are firmly in place and will now be extended across the whole attraction.

“We’re confident that we can offer the full Castle experience that we know our visitors love, in line with best practice advice on social distancing and hygiene and can’t wait to draw up the portcullis to welcome them in.”