Abuse charities win share of £218,000 coronavirus payout

VICTIMS of domestic abuse and sexual violence are to get a boost of more than £218,000 in emergency funding.

Charities and other organisations supporting victims in Warwickshire are to benefit from a series of grants from the Ministry of Justice designed to help alleviate costs incurred by the coronavirus pandemic between March and October. They also aim to meet extra demands that are expected as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Six bids have been awarded funding, including domestic abuse support groups the Family Intervention Counselling Service, Refuge, Insight Services and Parenting Project, plus sexual violence services RoSA and Safeline. The grants range from £11,000 to almost £60,000.

Warwickshire police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe, who organised the bidding process in the county, said: “Ensuring that support services are widely available for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence from all backgrounds is critical, particularly at a time when we know lockdown will have left some victims having to share a household for an enforced period with the perpetrators.

“The message has always been that help and support is available and I know that charities and other social enterprises have been working tirelessly to meet the demands that lockdown imposed and continues to deliver.

“Covid-19 has forced them to quickly adapt to new ways of working and often this has involved in unforeseen investment in equipment to allow remote working and bring in new processes. This came at a time when many of their usual opportunities to fundraise have been curtailed. These additional grants will therefore provide a vital extra support at the time it is needed most.”