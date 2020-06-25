Bumper – and dramatic – issue of the Herald out today!

NOW that’s what we call a great escape… on the front page of this week’s Stratford Herald we capture the drama of the helicopter crash at Long Marston yesterday, Wednesday.

But that’s just the starting point for another unmissable issue as we highlight a vision for a new country park for Stratford, a possible overhaul in how our district council and our neigbours in Warwick operate, plenty about the road scheme in Stratford… and so much more, including our brilliant new property section.

Be in the know, get a copy of the Herald in print or online – you won’t get all our stories any other way!