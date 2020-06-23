Legal action may be taken to remove travellers at Shipston Rugby Club

Legal action may be taken to remove an unauthorised traveller encampment set up at Shipston Rugby Club yesterday, according to its chairman.

The group of seven or eight caravans set up camp on land adjacent to the pitch last night and police have since attended the site.

Rugby Club chairman Dan Scobie confirmed that the Mayo Road Recreation Trust was exploring the legal avenues available for moving the group on and said their presence was proving uncomfortable for those running a nursery school close to the site.