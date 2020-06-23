First of the Shakespeare Hospice shops reopens

THE Shakespeare Hospice has opened its Avenue Farm Furniture and Homeware Store in Stratford today, Tuesday.

It is the first step in a phased reopening plan of its seven stores, which play an important role in the charity’s fundraising.

Retail manager Becky Sewell said: “We need support now more than ever before, to help us start trading again so we can continue funding our vital services to some of the most vulnerable people in our community. We are really looking forward to welcoming back our customers.

“The team have been working hard to ensure the safety of our customers, employees and volunteers.

“We have followed government safety advice and implemented measures for social distancing, provided hand sanitiser stations, installed perspex till screens, and introduced additional cleaning of high frequency touch points in shops and a 72 hour quarantine and sanitising procedure for all donated goods.”

The opening times for the shop are now Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-3pm.

It is accepting donations of bric-a-brac, clothing, books and small furniture from 9am-10am and 3pm-4pm.

For larger furniture donations, call 01789 205333 to book a time slot.

For more information about the Covid-19 delivery and collections service, go to: theshakespearehospice.org.uk/AvenueFarm.