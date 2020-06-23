£130,000 footpath between Meon Vale and Quinton opens

A new footpath designed to make the walk to school between Meon Vale and Quinton safer, has been opened.

The new route through beautiful open countryside, cost around £130,000 to construct and features energy efficient solar-powered lighting to help during the winter months.

The project has been delayed by poor weather and the coronavirus pandemic, but now the footpath is finally open, Warwickshire County Council says the feedback it has received has been very positive.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council and ward member for Meon Vale and Lower Quinton, said: “I was very pleased to see the new Meon Vale to Quinton footpath open to residents for the first time earlier this week.

“Warwickshire County Council puts children at the heart of everything that it does and the children and parents of Meon Vale had a real need for safe access to their nearest school in Lower Quinton. I’m very pleased to say that this new footpath meets this need and I commend the work of the Safer Routes to Schools team who have created a route that maximises views of the local area of outstanding natural beauty, while being conscious of environmental issues by having it lit by solar-powered lighting.”