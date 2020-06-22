Seatbelts – always worth remembering

A CAMPAIGN to get people to belt up in their vehicles is being backed by Warwickshire Police.

The national campaign is all about seatbelts rather than too much chatter – a reminder that wearing a seatbelt could save your life.

In Warwickshire in the 12 months between 1st April 2019 and 31st March 2020 one person died and 15 people were seriously injured where seatbelts were not worn.

Nationally, in the last five years, the proportion of car occupants killed who were not wearing a seatbelt has remained consistently above 20 per cent.

Insp Jem Mountford said: “The reason seatbelt legislation exists is because wearing a seatbelt could save your life. It’s as simple as that.

“Not wearing a seatbelt is one of the ‘fatal four’ major causes of death and serious injury on the roads alongside drink-driving, drivers using mobile phones and speeding.

“One way our officers can help reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads every year is to ensure drivers comply with seatbelt legislation and we will be proactively patrolling Warwickshire’s roads over the coming weeks to both educate car occupants and enforce the legislation.“

Drivers and passengers who fail to wear seatbelts in the front and back of vehicles are breaking the law.

As a driver you are responsible for ensuring that anyone under the age of 14 wears a seat belt or uses an appropriate child restraint as required by law.

If you are over the age of 14 it is your responsibility to wear a seatbelt.

Drivers caught without a seat belt face on-the-spot fines of £100. If prosecuted, the maximum fine is £500.

In the same 2019-20 period quoted above, Warwickshire Police issued 171 fixed penalty notices and driver retraining courses where either the front seat passenger or driver failed to wear a seat belt.

The three week national campaign will feature a number of social media clips to help dispel some of the myths around what happens to you in a collision.

You can follow the campaign on social media using the hashtags #beltup and #SeatbeltsSaveLives on @WarksPolice and @OPUWarks

Full details of the UK legal requirements for seat belts can be found at https://www.gov.uk/seat-belts-law/overview.

DfT THINK! statistics show you are twice as likely to die in a collision if you don’t wear your seatbelt.

Research says people are less likely to use seatbelts on short or familiar journeys.

Even at slow speeds you can be seriously injured or killed and collisions are just as likely to happen in areas you know well or near your home.

Drivers and passengers aged 17-34 have the lowest seatbelt-wearing rates, combined with the highest accident rate.

A seatbelt not only reduces your risk of death or serious injury in a collision by reducing your impact with the vehicle interior, but it also keeps you positioned correctly for the maximum effectiveness of the airbag and prevents you from being ejected from your vehicle in a collision or if your vehicle rolls.