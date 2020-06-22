Police stop car for suspected drug offences – and also find young child on board

WHEN police stopped a car in a Stratford car park they found suspected class A drugs – and also found the occupants had a one-year-old child with them.

The incident took place at around 11.50am on Friday, 19th June, when officers from the Southern Vehicle Crime Team stopped a Ford Fiesta in The Fisherman’s car park, off Warwick Road.

A police spokesman said the vehicle was stopped and suspected heroin and cocaine were found in the vehicle, alongside cash and a number of mobile phones. A one-year-old child, a relative, was also in the vehicle.

A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man, both from Coventry, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. They were released under investigation.

A 27-year-old man from Coventry has also been charged in connection with the incident.