Hall’s wartime transformation inspires history project

A FASCINATING piece of industrial history is being pieced together by those who now call the site home.

Great Alne Park retirement community was built on what had been the Maudslay Motor Company and residents are appealing for help to uncover more information about its history.

When Doug Badger and wife Krys moved into the village in January 2019 they became aware of the site’s past and vowed to find out more.

Their interest was sparked further when a friend who had previously been an apprentice for the Maudslay Motor Company visited them.

With the help of the village team, the couple are now looking for people to come forward with information and photographs of the site, to help create a memory wall in the village.

The hope is to welcome people from the community and those with memories of Great Alne Hall and Maudslay Motor Company to visit the wall and share their experiences once lockdown is over.

The site was bought by Inspired Villages in 2014 and the main hall was made the central village clubhouse with communal facilities including a bar, restaurant, spa, gym, library, cinema and games room.

During lockdown Doug has conducted telephone interviews with eight ex-employees who worked at the Maudslay site.

With 1,400 people working there in its heyday, he hopes to interview more ex-employees and locals who have information about its past.

The bombing of Coventry in November 1940 saw several children evacuated from the city centre and billeted at the property.

In 1941 the site was sold to the Maudslay Motor Company who moved from Coventry to Great Alne to avoid air raids and to transfer their wartime production of general service vehicles, tank and aircraft components.

If you have information or photographs from the site, contact Doug on badgersett@live.co.uk