Rail passengers thanked for following mask ruling

WEST Midlands Railway has thanked passengers for consistently wearing face coverings since their use became mandatory on Monday.

The operator, whose network includes the direct services between Stratford and Birmingham, estimates around 90 per cent of customers using its trains this week have brought face coverings with them when making necessary journeys.

WMR staff have been educating and assisting passengers at stations all week, as well as handing out face coverings at some strategic locations.

Customer experience director Jonny Wiseman said: “We are very grateful to our passengers who still need to travel by train, for their co-operation in following the new safety rules.

“Less than half of passengers were wearing face coverings before this rule change so to double that figure is a real testament to our customers’ willingness to do the right thing.

“We know this new way of travelling will take some getting used to, which is why our focus is on informing, educating and encouraging passengers to follow the rules.”

Advice on how to make a face covering and instructions for using one are available on the government website here.

WMR is reminding customers that some passengers – such as those with breathing difficulties or aged under 11 – are exempt from the new face covering regulations.

As well as wearing a face covering, WMR is urging passengers to only travel if their journey is necessary, buy tickets online and wash their hands before and after travelling.