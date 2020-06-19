More markets set to return this weekend

Traders are preparing for the return of Wellesbourne Market tomorrow, while in Stratford the Saturday Rother Street Market and the Up Market on Waterside on Sunday will also take place.

A new one-ways system and widened isles will be in place at Wellesbourne Market, while compulsory sanitiser stations will be placed at the entrances to the market.

The market will take place between 9am-3pm and visitors are being asked to observe social distancing measures.

The markets in Stratford will operate with a smaller number of stalls and all traders have also adapted their businesses to comply with coronavirus safety measures and regulations.

Hand sanitising stations and new signage will be in place too.