Tributes paid to county council Labour Group leader

Tributes are being paid to Cllr Richard Chattaway, leader of Warwickshire County Council’s Labour Group, following his death today.

Cllr Chattaway, who despite recent poor health had remained active as a councillor during the lockdown period, died at his home in Bedworth at the age of 66.

Cllr Chattaway was first elected to the county council in 2001 and became group leader following the 2017 County Council elections.

A larger than life character, he took his public service very seriously and always made time for his constituents.

Cllr Chattaway never forgot his background in the armed forces and was a staunch advocate for support to that community.

In recent years, following his retirement from Jaguar Land Rover, he took a position as a support worker for people with severe disabilities, a challenge that he threw himself into with passion and commitment, often speaking about the immense satisfaction that the role gave him.

Among Cllr Chattaway’s many other passions was sport which he combined with a keen eye for improving the quality of life for local residents, particularly young people.

Recognising the great benefits that playing, and being involved in sport could have for his residents, he regularly used his delegated councillor budget to improve sports facilities in Bedworth.

Cllr Chattaway is survived by wife Teresa, children Alison, Rachel and Matt and his grandchildren.

Tributes from across the political spectrum have flooded in today.

Deputy leader of Warwickshire County Council’s Labour Group, Cllr Helen Adkins said: “Richard was a much respected and much loved leader of our group. He worked tirelessly for the people in his ward and the people of Warwickshire. He will be hugely missed by all of us in the Labour Group and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Council leader, Cllr Izzi Seccombe, said: “Richard was a friend, colleague and committed community champion. He will be greatly missed by all at the County Council, both Members and staff alike. I send my deepest condolences to his family of whom he was very proud.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group Cllr Jerry Roodhouse said: “I met Richard when he was first elected onto County and from day one demonstrated his passion for his community and the County. I will miss him but hold onto the memories that we shared such as exchanging stories about what we were growing on our allotments. A sad loss for Warwickshire and for his community my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

Leader of the Green Group, Cllr Jonathan Chilvers, said: “I was very sad to hear of Cllr Chattaway’s death. I was particularly inspired by his choice to enter the caring profession in the last couple of years of his life and the way he combined that with his role as Councillor. I will miss him.”

Warwickshire County Council Chief Executive, Monica Fogarty, said: “I had the privilege to work with Richard for over twenty years. He was among the fairest of men, a great champion for his community and for local government as a whole. Richard valued enormously his relationships with the officers of this authority and I know he counted us as his friends. Anyone who knew Richard will have their own fond memories of someone who was rarely without a smile.”