Stratford’s Rother Street market opens

THE market in Stratford has reopened today, Friday. The Rother Street outdoor market will be open today and tomorrow, Saturday, with the Sunday market on Waterside opening on Sunday, 21st June – Father’s Day.

Market operator LDS Promotions is installing safety measures including signage, hand sanitising stations and socially distanced stalls, which will mean both markets will be slightly smaller than usual.

Market director Linda McGillicuddy said: “The demand from local people for the town’s markets to return has been huge and traders are very excited and looking forward to being back in Stratford, many of whom consider it their second home.

Cllr Kevin Taylor, chairman of the town and district councils’ market forum, said: “I am excited the markets are set to return now that the town starts to re-open. LSD Promotions have made several important changes, creating a safe environment where people will feel confident to come and shop. We welcome back our loyal traders who are looking forward to serving their regular customers, who I know have seriously missed their local market.”

Cllr Ian Shenton, operations portfolio holder at Stratford District Council, added: “The reopening of our popular weekly markets is an important step as we move towards the recovery of our local economy. We hope that people will come along and support local traders, whilst respecting stallholders and other visitors and taking care to maintain social distance.”

The markets will be open from 9am until 5pm on all three days.

Wellesbourne Market is also set to reopen tomorrow, Saturday – full details in the advert on the Herald website.