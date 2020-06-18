Bidford firefighters aim for new heights with charity challenge

THE legendary Bidford Fire Station charity car wash cannot take place this year – so the team have come up with a novel alternative event later in the year.

They will take on the much-loved Three Peaks Challenge in September without leaving the fire station.

They are creating the sense of a climb by using a ladder against their practice tower and have calculated how many times they will have to climb it to match the real distance of the highest peaks in England, Wales and Scotland.

The team had wanted to complete the challenge between 26th-28th June but it has now been postponed until September.

With the ladder climb being around 13.5 metres, that means 72 trips to match England’s highest peak Scarfell Pike, 80 for Snowdon and 90 for Ben Nevis.

Firefighter Ollie Heward said they were planning on a team of ten taking part and taking turns to pace themselves.

He said: “A Bidford we pride ourselves on being a community fire station. We will have a collection bucket there and also have online donations.”

The money raised will go to the Fire Fighters’ Charity and for the NHS Charities Together.

To find out how you can support the event, visit the Bidford Fire Station Facebook page to find the links to donate online.