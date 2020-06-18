Bidford firefighters reach new heights for charity challenge

THE legendary Bidford Fire Station charity car wash cannot take place this year – so the team have come up with a novel alternative.

They will take on the much-loved Three Peaks Challenge later this month without leaving the fire station.

They are creating the sense of a climb by using a ladder against their practice tower and have calculated how many times they will have to climb it to match the real distance of the highest peaks in England, Wales and Scotland.

So on Friday, 26th June they will be taking on Scafell Pike, the following day Snowdon and finishing off on the Sunday, 28th June, with the biggest of the three, Ben Nevis.

With the ladder climb being around 13.5 metres, that means 72 trips to match England’s highest peak, 80 for Snowdon and 90 for Ben Nevis.

Firefighter Ollie Heward said they were planning on a team of ten taking part and taking turns to pace themselves.

He said: “A Bidford we pride ourselves on being a community fire station. We will have a collection bucket there and also have online donations.”

The money raised will go to the Fire Fighters’ Charity and for the NHS Charities Together.

The climbs will start at 1pm each day and money can be given in the buckets or go to the Bidford Fire Station Facebook page to find the links to donate online.