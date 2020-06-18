Market days set to return to Stratford tomorrow

Stratford’s markets are set to return tomorrow with a number of measures in place to protect traders and customers.

Market operator LSD Promotions has confirmed that its outdoor Rother Street market will re-open tomorrow and on Saturday (19th and 20th June), while the Up Market will return to Waterside on Sunday (21st June).

Social distancing will be a key feature of the markets which will result in a slightly smaller number of stalls.

All traders have also adapted their businesses to comply with coronavirus safety measures and regulations and hand sanitising stations and new signage will be in place too.

Dermot McGillicuddy, director of LSD Promotions, said: “It’s great to be coming back, we held markets in Oxford, Tanworth and Market Drayton this week and the traders were so upbeat, everyone is just so excited to be back.

“Trade is going to be tough for a while, it’s going to take time to recover and rebuild, but I have every confidence that if we all pull together we’ll get through this.”