NFU ensures dog treats find a good home

WITH most national agricultural and rural events being postponed or cancelled, Stratford-based insurer NFU Mutual came up with a bright idea to deal with one problem that arose.

It was left with a supply of dog biscuits which are usually given out on its show stands – 74 bags and a total of 1,628 biscuit bones to be precise.

So it arranged to donate the treats to The Dogs Trust and the two centres closest to head office, Evesham and Kenilworth, have each received a biscuit donation delivery.

Corporate social responsibility consultant Beth Pritchard said: “With Covid-19 forcing organisations to cancel their usual fundraising events, NFU Mutual has been looking for ways to help local charities and communities stay strong and resilient across the UK at this time.

“We’re so pleased to have been able to support The Dogs Trust with this donation, as well as preventing waste from our cancelled shows.”

Further to this donation, NFU Mutual has pledged £1.8m to aid communities across the UK during the current health emergency. For full details of these donations, which support both local and national charities, visit the NFU Mutual Coronavirus support package webpage: www.nfumutual.co.uk/about-us/coronavirus/