Council to splash the cash on historic bridges

Historic bridges in Stratford, Welford, Bidford and Shipston are among those set to benefit from a £6.3million maintenance fund.

This week Warwickshire County Council approved an additional £1.33million from the Capital Investment Fund, on top of almost £5million received from the Department for Transport earlier in the year.

The cash will be spent on eight bridges across the county over the next three years.

Honington Bridge, Binton Bridge South in Welford, Bidford Bridge and Clopton Bridge in Stratford are all set to benefit.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “Warwickshire’s many historical sites are a major factor in what makes the county a great place to live, work and visit and Cabinet was very pleased to approve the final funding for the maintenance of eight of our most significant historical bridge structures.

“The works to these structures will focus on the significantly deteriorated and damaged stonework of the predominantly multi-span, arch structures that date as far back as the 14th Century and, in several cases, are listed as scheduled ancient monuments that have supported Warwickshire’s transport infrastructure for centuries.”