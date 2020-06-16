Breaking News: Two-way traffic system returned to Alcester Road

Warwickshire County Council has reintroduced a two-way traffic system on Alcester Road, just one day after a one-way system was imposed.

As part of changes in Stratford aimed at supporting businesses to re-open, a one-way traffic system has been put in place through much of the town centre.

That system, which came into effect yesterday, had seen traffic travelling down Alcester Road in the direction of town diverted down Western Road, before it could reach the junction with Arden Street.

However this reportedly resulted in traffic problems on Western Road and Birmingham Road and a two-way system has now been put back in place on Alcester Road.