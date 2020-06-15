Historic Guild Chapel set for essential repair works

Stratford’s historic Guild Chapel is set to receive essential repairs with century’s old crumbling stonework being replaced.

The building, which welcomes around 65,000 visitors each year is home to some of the most important medieval wall paintings in Europe and offers a year-round programme of concerts and educational activities.

The planned works include installing new stone sections to replace the badly eroded ashlar and window tracery, re-pointing open mortar joints and removing plants that have made their homes in the walls.

Further works include repairs to low level roofs.

Sara Aspley, Chief Executive of Stratford Town Trust who are custodians of The Guild Chapel said: “Due to the age and historical significance of The Guild Chapel, it’s imperative that repair work is identified and acted upon. By carrying out this work and caring for the Chapel, we can ensure that this irreplaceable community asset survives for future generations.”

An application to complete the repairs appeared on the council’s online planning portal this week, with a decision expected to be made in July.

Providing the application is successful, the work will be completed by specialist historic building architects Hawkes Edwards later this year.

The chapel is currently closed in line with government guidelines surrounding places of worship.