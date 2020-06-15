Give us your thoughts on Stratford’s new-look town centre

Stratford’s new-look town centre was revealed to shoppers today with the introduction of a one-way traffic system and expanded pedestrian space central to the scheme.

It’s fair to say the plans divided opinion when they were revealed at the end of May, with some arguing it has been a missed opportunity to pedestrianise the town centre, while others warned of traffic problems on outlying roads.

However now the measures are in place we want to know what you think, if you’re a shopper do you now feel confident to venture into town? If you’re a business owner, what effect are these changes having on you?

