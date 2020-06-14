VIDEO: Wellesbourne resident celebrates 106th birthday

By
Mark Williamson
-
0
2

D-DAY campaign veteran Emlyn Morgan celebrated his 106th birthday last week.  The Wellesbourne resident, originally from South Wales, marked the occasion with a small celebration at his Lawrence Mackie House home attended by staff, family and friends.

Emlyn Morgan pictured last Wednesday celebrating his 106th birthday with his daughter Marian Morgan. Originally from Fishguard in South Wales, Mr Morgan received a birthday card from the Queen which he can be seen holding along with his Légion d’honneur medal, France’s highest order of merit for his service during the D-Day campaign with the Royal Army Service Corps.                                                                                Photo: Mark Williamson

Read the full story by Ben Lugg in this week’s Stratford Herald also available online at stratford-herald.com/shop