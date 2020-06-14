New look town centre takes shape

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON town centre was looking very different this morning as work to allow shopping at a safe distance was completed in readiness for many store reopenings tomorrow (Monday). Pavements have been widened with new traffic flow measures in place.

The temporary scheme is designed to support non-essential retailers to reopen safely and give shoppers confidence to visit again. The main concern has been finding space on the major streets for shoppers to maintain social distancing.

A one-way system will see westbound traffic only in Bridge Street, Wood Street, Greenhill Street and Alcester Road from Arden Street to Brunel Way, with southbound traffic only in Rother Street, High Street, Chapel Street and Church Street.

Sheep Street will have a one-way system from Waterside to the service yard on the right-hand side, after which there will be a two-way system on the High Street end.

Space created by lane closures and some on-street parking suspensions will allow customers to queue while pedestrians can still pass safely. There will be a 20mph speed limit and changes to pedestrian crossings.