Herald photographer in top accolade

HERALD photographer Mark Williamson has been shortlisted for a top press award with a portfolio of stunning pictures.

A multiple award-winner already, Mark has picked up the latest accolade from the Society of Editors, which is due to announce the winners of the Regional Press Awards on Friday, 19th June.

His submission included this fantastic picture of a cricket-loving dog and the judges described it as “an excellent portfolio of pictures across a range of topics”. They added: “There’s a lovely cross-section of work here from hard news, a cracking sports picture and lovely portrait.”

We’re celebrating Mark’s industry-leading photography with a special spread of images in this week’s Herald. Pick up a copy online or in print.