Tip, tip, hooray – for some

SHIPSTON’S Household Waste Recycling Centre is set to reopen on Monday, 22nd June – but the sites at Wellesbourne and Stockton will remain closed for now.

Bookings for the Shipston site are due to be released to the public early next week.

The county’s six main household waste recycling centres reopened to the Warwickshire public on 18th May.

At that time, it was not possible to open Shipston’s but measures have now been put in place.

Since the reopening of the main centres, there has been a booking system in place for residents to book a slot to take their waste for recycling.

This has been designed to ensure the maximum level of safety for both visitors and staff by allowing social distancing to take place while minimising disruption to the roads leading to the centres.

A number of local authorities around the country who did not initially have a booking system have now sought advice from WCC officers about adopting a similar approach.

Over the last month, capacity has been slowly increasing across all centres and there are now more than 12,000 appointments available each week across the six sites.

Anyone wanting to book a slot at one of the centres, can do so here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentres

Cllr Heather Timms said: “It is great news that Shipston HWRC will also be re-opening on the 22 June providing the service to residents there. We know how much residents value the service so I am delighted that we can look to safely extend the provision to Shipston.”