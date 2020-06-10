More than £30million paid out in coronavirus support to district businesses

More than £30million has so far been paid out to support businesses in Stratford District through the coronavirus pandemic.

2,453 businesses have received cash through the Business Rates Grant Scheme administered by the district council, while 146 applications have already been made to the authority’s Discretionary Business Rates Grant Scheme since it launched on Monday.

This new £1.7million scheme is aimed at businesses who may not previously have been eligible for support, such as bed and breakfasts which pay council tax, regular market traders with fixed building costs and charity properties in receipt of charitable business rates relief.

Applications to the scheme are open until 26th June, with payments set to be made during the week commencing 29th June.

This week the district council also confirmed it is at an advanced stage in its planning for the re-opening of Elizabeth House and has been making changes to the building to ensure that all visitors and staff are kept safe.

The authority is awaiting further Government guidance expected next week before providing a date for when the offices will re-open.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “The Discretionary Business Rates Grant Scheme is a welcome addition to the support we can offer to local businesses.

“However, £1.7 million may sound a lot but it will not satisfy all the needs. The good news is that applications are coming in from right across the district. As usual with central government initiatives, ‘discretionary’ means within pretty tight limits and we have to report back frequently on progress which has to be fast.”