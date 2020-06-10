Police ask residents to consider reporting non-emergency crimes online

Warwickshire Police are urging residents to try reporting non-emergency crimes using its online system in a bid to reduce demand on the 101 number.

Currently the vast majority of non-emergency reports come into the force via the 101 telephone line, but following the launch of the force’s new website in September Warwickshire Police residents are now able to report incidents online.

Using the website allows people to report crimes in their own time and at their own pace, with exactly the same service being offered as calling 101.

It can save callers waiting on the phone, keeps police resources free to deal with 999 emergency calls and users will receive an email with all of their submitted details for reference.

From this week Wednesday anti-social behaviour is also able to be reported on the website by visiting here.

Supt Emma Bastone, who oversees the force’s Operational Communications Centre (OCC), said: “Although our ‘new’ website was launched last September, we have seen a relatively low number of reports via the online system, and this is a feature we would really like to encourage the use of.

“Not only does it help to keep our lines free for the most urgent calls, but for the public reporting online will also mean not having to wait to speak to someone (via 101), and the report can be filled out in your own time. The online form is very intuitive and straightforward, with specific short questions asked to help provide the answers we need.

“Once a report is submitted, the information goes through to the force’s Digital Desk, where a dedicated team will make an assessment of the information and decide whether more details are needed. Users will then receive a reference number and will be contacted back with the next steps.

“All reports which come into the force are THRIVE-assessed (which standards for Threat, Harm and Risk), which means that whichever way you report an incident to us, it will be graded and responded to accordingly, irrespective of whether it is called in or reported online.

“For those who do not have access to the internet or do not feel confident using it, please be assured that our 101 number is still available 24/7, but we do ask that if it’s not an emergency and you are able to, please visit our website in the first instance.”