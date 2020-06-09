Stratford town centre changes a ‘good start’ says BID director

Shoppers will experience Stratford like never before from Monday, with a one-way system, more pedestrian space and other major changes throughout the town centre.

The temporary scheme is designed to support non-essential retailers to reopen safely and give shoppers confidence to visit again.

The main concern has been finding space on the major streets for shoppers to maintain social distancing.

While the scheme outlined by district, county and town councils falls short of full pedestrianisation that some were hoping for, the changes are nonetheless significant.

A one-way system will see westbound traffic only in Bridge Street, Wood Street, Greenhill Street and Alcester Road from Arden Street to Brunel Way, with southbound traffic only in Rother Street, High Street, Chapel Street and Church Street.

Sheep Street will have a one-way system from Waterside to the service yard on the right-hand side, after which there will be a two-way system on the High Street end.

Space created by lane closures and some on-street parking suspensions will allow customers to queue while pedestrians can still pass safely. There will be a 20mph speed limit and changes to pedestrian crossings.

Alongside additional barriers and cones, the councils plan to work with local art groups to improve the look of the street furniture and maintain Stratford’s distinctive look and feel.

Further details of the scheme are expected to be released on the council’s website next week.

Joe Baconnet, director of Stratforward BID, welcomed the scheme as a “good start”, but admitted there could be issues.

He said: “Inevitably you can see where there may be some problems, but there will be opportunity to adapt things. What this does is create space, which is what we needed, and hopefully it won’t put too much of a burden on roads surrounding the town centre, which would have been the case if there had been full pedestrianisation.”

However, for some the scheme does not go far enough. Flair Gougoulia, of El Greco in Rother Street, said: “It is really disappointing that plans to trial a full pedestrianisation scheme in the town centre have been dropped, particularly when so many towns across the country are embracing the concept and see it is as a vital part of their recovery plans.

“It is the waste of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that could have changed our town for the better for ever, and it could prove the final nail in the coffin for many of our best-loved local traders.

“Pedestrianisation would have provided the opportunity to have made our town centre not just safer but more attractive. This in turn would have encouraged more people back on to the high street and to spend money, so aiding the whole of the local economy.”

There has been a great deal of reaction to last week’s Herald article revealing the town centre changes, why not email your thoughts about the plan to us at news@stratford-herald.com