Masks at the ready for rail travel

RAIL passengers are being urged to be prepared and take a face covering with them when their use becomes mandatory from Monday, 15th June.

Following a change in coronavirus health advice, passengers who do not wear a face covering on board a train risk being refused travel or issued with a fine.

To help passengers comply with social distancing, West Midlands Railway – which runs the direct services between Stratford and Birmingham – is still asking customers to avoid the train unless their journey is necessary and they have no other way to travel.

Customer experience director Jonny Wiseman said: “Covering your face while on board is now as much a part of travelling by train as buying a ticket. Wearing a face covering helps prevent the spread of coronavirus and reduces the risk for everybody.

“We know the idea of wearing a face covering will be new to many of our passengers but we are sure that after the first few journeys it will start to become second nature.

“We are appealing to our customers to avoid the train if they can and – if they do travel – to follow the rules by covering their mouth and nose.”

As well as wearing a face covering, the company is urging passengers to buy their tickets online, wash their hands before and after travelling and to respect social distancing whenever possible.