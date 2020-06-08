Surprise message of thanks for sapling growing Wesley

Film star David Bradley surprised a 10-year-old Stratford schoolboy recently, recording a special video message saying thanks for growing a tree sapling for him.

Wesley Cummins, of Holy Trinity School, began planting conkers in the autumn to do his bit to help the environment, soon amassing around 100 saplings.

His original plan was to donate the plants to fellow pupils as a way of helping the environment, but with school disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Wesley instead decided to tie the project in with the school’s activities for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Following the theme of kindness, Wesley offered the plants to anyone who wanted one, little knowing that David Bradley was interested.

The actor went on to record a video message for Wesley which was then posted on the school’s Facebook TV channel, Trinity TV.

Wesley said: “I was very shocked and very happy to get the message from David Bradley, I wasn’t expecting it at all.

“I’ve really enjoyed growing the saplings, I think I’ll keep it up gardening as a hobby as I grow older.”

Wesley’s mum Candida added: “I’m really proud of Wesley and his reaction to the video message was one of total pride and shock.

“In the autumn he really wanted to do something to help the environment and when I told him that each tree could remove 48lb of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year he was amazed, I showed him a 1lb bag of pasta as a way of demonstrating exactly how much that was.

“I went to McDonalds and asked them for all their old cups, we planted all the conkers in those and they’ve been growing along the drive.”

If you would like to receive one of Wesley’s saplings contact Holy Trinity School.