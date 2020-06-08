VIDEO: Black Lives Matter supporters campaign in Shipston

Two veteran campaigners took to the streets to show their support for Black Lives Matter protest group, and to draw attention to the high numbers of BAME people dying from Covid-19.

Patricia Karlsen, 85, and Liz Hodgkin, 79, walked through Shipston with a large banner drawing attention to the high numbers of BAME people dying from coronavirus.

The pair, who both live in Ilmington, have been friends for 20 years and have been active in protest movements in the past.

