Drivers urged to take care around cyclists as Warwickshire’s roads get busier

As more and more motorists begin to return to Warwickshire’s roads, the police are asking drivers to take extra care around cyclists.

During National Bike Week 6-14 June, Warwickshire Police is supporting Cycling UK’s #TooCloseForComfort campaign by asking drivers to #takeextracare when overtaking cyclists and to leave plenty of space.

This is particularly important as the roads are getting busier, with increased numbers of parents driving their children to school.

Sergeant Leanne Mason said “With an increasing number of cyclists using our roads it is more important than ever for all those involved to share the road responsibly and to work together to keep all road users safe. Cyclists do not have the same protection as a driver sitting in a vehicle and even relatively minor contact can seriously injure them.

“It is really important to leave plenty of space – at least 1.5m or a car’s width when overtaking a cyclist as they may have to move out into the road to avoid hazards like drains, potholes or debris.

Cycling UK have produced a Too Close for Comfort video to show drivers what it’s like to be close passed so non cyclists can understand it from a cyclist’s perspective. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kgPt-lNYGY

Cyclists are also being asked to play their part too by checking their bike regularly, particularly their breaks and wearing hi-vis clothing.

It’s hoped the campaign will help reduce collisions on the road and therefore allow the emergency services to focus their efforts on caring for those with coronavirus.

Members of the public can also help improve road safety in Warwickshire by reporting and submitting digital footage showing potential traffic offences as part of Operation Snap.

This can range from driving dangerously or carelessly to overtaking on solid white lines, using a mobile phone while driving, ignoring traffic lights or dangerous driving around other road users, such as horse riders and cyclists.

Submissions will be sent to Warwickshire Police where the evidence will be reviewed. For more information visit https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/operationsnap

For further tips and advice for drivers and cyclists from the Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents visit https://www.rospa.com/rospaweb/docs/advice-services/road-safety/cyclists/sharing-the-road.pdf