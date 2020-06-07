Drug dealer ordered to pay back crime money

A drug dealer has been ordered to pay back money he made through crime, after an investigation by Warwickshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit (ECU).

Michael Ledwidge, who is 38, was convicted last year after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs. This followed his arrest and the discovery of three kilos of cocaine in the boot of his car. He is currently serving a five-year sentence.

Ledwidge must now also pay back £19,289.74 within three months or serve a 12 month prison sentence in default, and remain liable for the amount to be paid.

The Confiscation Order was granted on Wednesday (3rd June) at Warwick Crown Court.

Financial Investigator Jennifer Saunders said: “This case is an excellent example of how we are using the Proceeds of Crime Act to strip the assets of individuals convicted of supplying drugs.

“Drugs have a devastating impact on our communities and this result should send a strong message that offenders will not only lose their freedom, but also the money they made from their crime.”

Anyone with any information about drug dealing or associated crime in their area is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.