Police warn of Test and Trace fraudsters

Police are warning people to be on their guard for hoax callers claiming to be acting on behalf of NHS Test and Trace.

Officers at Gloucestershire Constabulary have been made aware of fraud attempts aiming to get vulnerable people to hand over payments for a testing kit.

NHS Test and Trace helps trace close recent contacts of anyone who tests positive for coronavirus and, if necessary, notifies them that they must self-isolate at home to help stop the spread of the virus.

Anyone known to have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus will be contacted by the NHS through either text, email or telephone. The service will be using a single phone number 0300 0135 000.

Contact tracers will never ask you to dial a premium rate number, to make any form of payment or purchase, or for any details of your bank account.

They won’t ask for social media identities, logins or those of your contacts, they won’t ask for passwords or pins or for you to set these up over the phone.

They will never disclose any of your personal or medical information to your contacts, provide medical advice on the treatment of any potential coronavirus symptoms, ask you to download any software to your PC or ask you to hand over control of your PC, smartphone or tablet to anyone else.

They won’t ask you to access any website that does not belong to the government or NHS.

Detective Sergeant Simon Shaw said: “The NHS Test and Trace service has been introduced to help the fight against Coronavirus. Sadly, some criminals seek to use the Covid-19 situation as an opportunity to defraud people.

“The NHS Test and Trace service staff will never ask for your financial details, PIN numbers, or banking passwords. They will never be ask you to hand over cash or transfer money out of your bank account.

“It is possible for criminals to fake official phone numbers but they cannot fake official websites. Therefore, if you receive a Test and Trace phone call, text message or email, please check the website address being provided very carefully. Type the full address into your web browser rather than clicking on any links within the message.”

More details of the NHS Test and Trace service can be found at: