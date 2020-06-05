Rail group to keep up the pressure for Honeybourne study

CAMPAIGNERS hoping to get government backing for a study into the economic potential of reopening the Stratford to Honeybourne railway are keeping up the fight.

The ten schemes to get support in the first round of the government’s Restoring your Railway (Reversing Beeching) initiative were announced last month and the Honeybourne study was not one of them.

The Shakespeare Line Promotion Group (SLPG), The Cotswold Line Promotion Group (CLPG) and Solihull & Leamington Spa Rail Users Association (SALRUA) submitted the bid in February asking for money to enable an Economic Impact Study to be carried out.

They believe if the missing piece of line – closed in 1976 – was reopened it could provide direct train services taking just 50 minutes between Birmingham and a new Parkway station at Long Marston, where major housing growth is planned.

They say reopening the line would also directly link the Cotswolds and Oxford with Stratford, as well as providing a 12-mile shorter route with London Paddington

Many of the chosen ten have sparked surprise among campaigners not just for the Honeybourne line but elsewhere in the country, where what seemed to be high-profile schemes have missed out.

Chairman of CLPG John Ellis said: “We are seeking urgent clarification through Nigel Huddleston MP, who kindly sponsored the joint submission, that our case and application is still under active consideration and consequently could be part of a subsequent announcement.”

Chairman of SLPG Peter Morris added: “With the even greater post Covid-19 need to support a key UK visitor destination such as Stratford upon Avon and plans for a “Garden Village” leading to over 6000 new homes being built at and around Long Marston, the socio-economic factors supporting the need to understand the economic impact of this scheme couldn’t be higher or more imperative to the local community and its local businesses”.

The groups are not giving up though as chairman of SALRUA Martin Lambert stressed: “We must obtain the facts about the economic impact of reopening this railway. We know if it were to reopen it would significantly improve rail connectivity between the West and South Midlands in addition to providing much greater rail connectivity with the south and south west of the UK.

“We are determined that this scheme will not be dismissed without the economic facts being properly obtained.”

The DfT is now inviting submissions to the scheme for a second and third round and the combined group wants to establish what happens to the 52 unsuccessful schemes out of the 62 that were made in the first round.