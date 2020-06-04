Council to launch new business grants scheme on Monday

A new discretionary grants scheme will be launched by Stratford District Council on Monday, designed to help businesses who may not have been able to claim support before.

The scheme, which has recently been allocated £1.6million in Government funding, is in addition to the Small Business Grant and the Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Grant Funds, which remain open for eligible ratepayers.

Bed and Breakfasts which pay council tax, small businesses in shared or flexible workspaces, regular market traders with fixed building costs and charity properties in receipt of charitable business rates relief have been identified as priority areas for the money.

However the council will also accept applications from businesses affected by coronavirus who are reliant on the retail hospitality and leisure industry who were not included within the original grants scheme.

These businesses must have a Rateable Value greater than £15k but are outside of the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors, must not eligible for Small Business Rate Relief as they occupy a second property with a combined value below £15k and are a business unique to the tourism sector within the Stratford District.

Cllr Jo Barker, People Portfolio said: “The District Council has already paid out almost £30million in grant funding to local businesses and we hope this funding will support some of those who were not eligible under the first scheme.

“We know this is a really difficult time for many businesses across our district. We have worked to bring together a scheme which covers the key criteria, as set by the government, and also allow for a number of businesses and charities in particular who have previously missed out on funding to benefit this time round. It’s not a big pot of money, but we’re committed to making sure there’s help and support to all our businesses.

“I would encourage all businesses and charities to make themselves familiar with the eligibility criteria and what they need to fill in for a successful application ahead of the launch of the scheme next week.”

Applications will be open between Monday 8th June and Friday 26th June using an online form on the council website, with payments being made in the week beginning 29th June.