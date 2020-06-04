Aston Martin set to cut 500 UK jobs

Aston Martin is planning to cut up to 500 jobs in the UK in a move designed to save the company £10million a year.

The job losses come amid lower demand for front-engined sports cars, though the company has not said whether any jobs based at Gaydon will be affected.

The changes are part of the company’s strategic plan to deliver profitable growth.

A statement from Aston Martin said: “The plan requires a fundamental reset which includes a planned reduction in front-engined sports car production to rebalance supply to demand. The Company’s first SUV, DBX, remains on track for deliveries in the summer and has a strong order book.

“The measures announced today will right-size the organisational structure and bring the cost base into line with reduced sports car production levels, consistent with restoring profitability.

“Aston Martin will shortly launch a consultation process on proposals to reduce employee numbers by up to 500, reflecting lower than originally planned production volumes and improved productivity across the business. The employee and Trade Union consultation process will be launched in the coming days.”