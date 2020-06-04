Reopening of pubs delayed at least to July

Enjoying a cool drink in a pub garden is still at least another month away, with the government hoping to relax the rules so pubs can open in July.

The British Beer and Pub Association claimed pubs with beer gardens or outside terraces would be best-placed to meet social distancing restrictions required for reopening from 4th July. The trade association estimates more than half of the UK’s pubs – around 27,000 – have beer gardens.

However, BBPA reckons around 19,000 pubs have been so badly hit financially that they may never reopen.

Ralph Findlay, chief executive of Midlands brewers Marston’s, whose pubs on the Herald patch include the Bulls Head, Henley, and Blue Boar, Alcester, told Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are desperate to know when we are going to be able to reopen our pubs.”

Claire Alexander of the Ebrington Arms said there was still time for the government to step in and help. She said: “We haven’t been given access to the grants as our rateable value is over the £51,000 threshold.

“For some reason the grants have been given out to many food outlets that have remained open throughout and village halls that have no staff and no comparable overheads, so this unfair playing field needs to be rectified as soon as possible, with grants going to pubs that have had to close.”

She added: “The government also needs to put pressure on the insurance industry to pay out. Ours is currently resisting even communicating with us and we have been told our cover for business interruption and contagious disease is not worth the paper it’s written on, even though we’ve paid out over £100,000 over the past 13 years.”

In a bid to survive, the Ebrington Arms has continued to offer a takeaway service, with food and beer available to pre-order and collection from a social distancing point in the beer garden.

Pubs belonging to big brewers have been better able to weather the storm, including Stratford locals the Dirty Duck and the Garrick – both part of the Greene King stable. A spokesperson for the brewery told the Herald: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we have done all we can to support our people, our tenants and our communities. Pubs like Stratford-upon-Avon’s Dirty Duck and the Garrick play such a key role in communities nationwide and we are committed to getting all our pubs back open again when it is safe to do so.

“We have introduced a number of measures to help pubs survive this crisis, such as reducing rents by 90 per cent from 11th June in our 1,000 leased and tenanted pubs, but it is vital that more support is offered in these areas.”