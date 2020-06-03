Stratford’s links to China lead to vital PPE donations

Stratford’s close ties with China are once again helping in Warwickshire’s battle against coronavirus, with further donations of PPE arriving from the city of Fuzhou.

Over recent years ties between Stratford and Fuzhou have grown closer, with officials from Stratford District Council and other town organisations visiting China and vice versa.

During the UK’s struggles with coronavirus, officials from Fuzhou contacted district council chairman Christopher Kettle offering help by donating PPE.

The offer was accepted and since the crisis first hit, 35,000 masks, 200 disposable protective suits and 5,000 pairs of protective gloves have arrived from China, items which the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) is putting to good use.

Cllr Kettle said: “We are very grateful to our friends in the Municipal Government of Fuzhou for this very generous and supportive offer during our ongoing health crisis. It is further evidence of the benefit of the relationships Stratford has been building with Fuzhou over the past five years.”

Glen Burley, chief executive at SWFT, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Fuzhou and Meishan for their generous donation of personal protective equipment in such a crucial time for the NHS.

“With their support, we are able to continue providing essential care to our patients in hospital and in the community, while keeping them and our staff safe during these unprecedented times. We are extremely grateful and would like to also thank Stratford District Council for their support.”