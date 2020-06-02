Warwick Castle reopens from this weekend

Warwick Castle will be amongst the first UK attractions to reopen its gates to the public following easing of lockdown restrictions.

From Saturday pass holders will be able to enjoy the 64 acres of landscaped gardens, designed by ‘Capability’ Brown, although indoor areas will remain off-limits.

Whilst the usual shows and indoor attractions aren’t reopening yet, the castle’s renowned birds of prey will still be undertaking their daily exercise and training for the full reopening.

Merlin Entertainments, the leisure company who run the site, say they are taking baby steps until a full reopening and have put in place a number of key measures to ensure visitor safety. They include enhanced cleaning of all areas including toilets and seating, introduction of one-way systems, social distancing markers, sanitiser stations and contactless payment at food and drink outlets.

The castle will be fully open to the public from Monday, but tickets must be purchased in advance. Visit the website here