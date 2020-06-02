McDonald’s drive-thru restaurants re-open in Stratford and Alcester

Stratford’s drive-thru McDonald’s on Western Road re-opened today with new measures in place to protect staff and customers.

With social distancing measures in place, McDonald’s is notifying customers that service may take a little longer and the company is anticipating demand to be high.

To enable the restaurant to re-open Perspex screens have been installed at the drive-thru windows and floor markings have been put in place in areas of the kitchen and restaurant.

It is just the drive-thru facility and McDelivery service that has re-opened, customers can not order and eat inside the restaurant itself.

In addition to Stratford, Alcester’s drive-thru McDonald’s has also re-opened.

All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.

The restaurant has returned with a smaller staff team, will be offering a limited menu and will operate with reduced hours.

Customers are being encouraged to use contactless payment and drive-thru and McDelivery is capped at £25 spend.

Customers visiting the drive-thru can also order and pay using the My McDonald’s App.

McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with local authorities and the police, and may determine that it is necessary to close drive-thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.

Between 2 and 4 June over 1000 McDonald’s restaurants will be open in the UK and Ireland, either for Drive-Thru or McDelivery.