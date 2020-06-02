RSC confirms it is closed until at least October

The Royal Shakespeare Company today issued a further response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its statement reads: “Due to the continuing lockdown, alongside Government advice that social distancing will need to remain in place for some time, the company has made the difficult decision to postpone all remaining planned performances of The Winter’s Tale and The Comedy of Errors and all other ticketed events scheduled to take place during the summer season, which was due to end on 3rd October 2020.”

Planned performances in the autumn and winter that have also been postponed or cancelled include:

The Wars of The Roses Part 1 and Part 2 – postponed from autumn 2020 until autumn 2021

The new family musical The Magician’s Elephant – postponed from winter 2020 until winter 2021

The First Encounters with Shakespeare tour of Twelfth Night – postponed until 2021

The RSC Barbican annual residency for 2020 – cancelled

Matilda The Musical will remain closed in line with other West End theatres

All other events cancelled, including RSC Summer School

The RSC says it is currently actively exploring the possibility of re-opening the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in the autumn with new events and re-scheduled performances of The Winter’s Tale and The Comedy of Errors. Both productions were due to open in the RST this spring and further details will be announced over the coming months. The ability to stage the productions in the autumn is dependent on government advice on social distancing and whether it is financially viable for the Company to open its theatres and perform to audiences.

