Smile fly-tippers you’re on CCTV

CCTV is set to play an even greater role in the battle against fly-tipping in South Warwickshire following the announcement of continued funding from Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

The cameras are used to monitor fly-tipping hotspots in rural parts of South Warwickshire and this week’s funding commitment will maintain and expand the existing camera network.

Fitting conspicuous CCTV cameras at hot-spot locations is helping to reduce the numbers of people dumping waste illegally, while also providing further evidence to help identify those that continue to offend.

Bob Church, rural crime advisor at Stratford District Council, said: “CCTV has had a marked effect in the areas we have trialled it, with a reduction in offending of around 70 percent. We would like to see that figure rise over the next 12 months and thanks to continued funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner we are able to purchase and deploy more CCTV camera equipment within South Warwickshire.”