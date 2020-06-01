Stratford pupils begin to return to the classroom

Bit by bit Stratford’s primary schools are preparing to re-open in line with Government guidance, though it remains to be seen whether parents will be happy to see their children return to the classroom.

Primary Schools have been told that they can re-open from today, but with certain measures in place, while secondary schools will be allowed to welcome back Year 10 and 12 students from 15th June.

However every school is different and headteachers have had to carefully consider how and when it is best to welcome children and staff back safely.

Reports nationally suggest some parents are reluctant to send their children back just yet.

The children of key workers have continued to be taught throughout lockdown, but re-opening for more pupils has required every school prepare a risk assessment.

Stratford Primary School will open again tomorrow (Tuesday) for Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 children, but only with a maximum of 15 in each group.

Thomas Jolyffe School will re-open to Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils from next Monday, but children will be taught in small bubbles of ten children.

St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School is also not planning to bring back children until Monday, beginning with reception children for one week, before welcoming back Year 1 children the following week.

Holy Trinity School will not return this week as a temporary coronavirus testing centre is currently in operation in a neighbouring car park. Children will begin returning next Monday.

